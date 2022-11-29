Lakeland PBS

Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit

Lakeland News — Nov. 28 2022

A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.

The driver, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Cass Lake, fled on foot but has now been apprehended. Three passengers, including another male juvenile from Cass Lake, a female juvenile from Cass Lake and and an female adult from Le Sueur, MN, suffered non-specified injuries. They were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment.

While searching the vehicle, Bemidji officers located open alcohol containers, marijuana and methamphetamine.

