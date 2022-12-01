Lakeland PBS

Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County

Lakeland News — Nov. 30 2022

Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office

A driver was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hubbard County just outside of Akeley.

According to a post on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies also located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, about 13 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales, hypodermic needles, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine pipes.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust

Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit

Man Arrested at Bemidji’s Night We Light Parade on Suspicion of DUI

Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Park Rapids

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.