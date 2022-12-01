Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A driver was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hubbard County just outside of Akeley.

According to a post on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies also located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, about 13 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales, hypodermic needles, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine pipes.

The name of the driver has not been released.

