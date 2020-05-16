Drive-In Art Show and Parade in Bemidji to Celebrate Artist’s Birthday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A drive-in art show with live music will be available for everyone to enjoy this Sunday in Bemidji. The art parade will be honoring a disabled paraplegic artist for his 83rd birthday.

Artists will be displaying 50 of his paintings, and other artists in the area are welcome to display their work at the parade as well.

The art parade will be from 1 to 4 this Sunday at the Jammers parking lot. Those who wish to come are encouraged to wear a mask.

