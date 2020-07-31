Lakeland PBS

Drive-In Movie Showing at Beltrami County Fairgrounds This Weekend

Betsy Melin — Jul. 31 2020

An old-fashioned summer favorite is coming to Bemidji this weekend. Starting tomorrow, there will be a drive-in movie screen set up at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Fair board members made the finishing touches today.

This Friday and Saturday they will be showing the Tom Hanks movie “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The board offered 50 free tickets for the first two showings to reserve a parking space. The tickets sold out very quickly.

The showings will start at around 9:30 PM to make sure it is dark enough outside. They are hoping to do more shows throughout the summer depending on the success of this weekend.

