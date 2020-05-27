Lakeland PBS

Dragon Forge Games in Brainerd Looking Forward To Fully Reopening

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 27 2020

As the Governor continues to lift restrictions, area businesses are beginning to see customers return. Dragon Forge Games in downtown Brainerd is looking forward to reopening completely, all while keeping safety as a top priority.

Co-owner Jeremy Arndt moved his business from the Baxter area to downtown Brainerd during the stay-at-home order.

Many businesses that offer a particular service are struggling due to occupancy restrictions. Dragon Forge Games, where gamers get to play and socialize, has seen this firsthand.

Arndt has completed a safety plan with the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce and is looking forward to fully reopening at some point.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

