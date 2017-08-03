Dragon Boat Festival Kicks Off With Community Fundraiser

The boats are in the water, and the teams have been practicing since Monday evening. But the real festivities for this year’s Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival didn’t officially kick off until today. Recently, the Sanford fry bread taco meal has been the kickoff of the festival’s Dragon’s Den, bringing community members together to support a community need.

The fry bread taco meal has only been part of the festival for the past five years, but the meal has a 21 year history. This year, the money raised goes to the Sanford Heart Center. The partnership with the Dragon Boat Festival not only raises funds but awareness as well.

Over the years, community has always been the heart of the festival, which is why organizers say they have seen continued growth each year.

The Dragon Boat Festival continues to draw new interest. Families that have never been to the festival before found themselves in the Dragon’s Den enjoying the festivities.

With race day on Saturday, the fun and excitement is only expected to build.

Fifty-four teams will be racing this year. The parade of teams will be held Friday night beginning at 6:00 p.m.