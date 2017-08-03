DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Dragon Boat Festival Kicks Off With Community Fundraiser

Josh Peterson
Aug. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

The boats are in the water, and the teams have been practicing since Monday evening. But the real festivities for this year’s Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival didn’t officially kick off until today. Recently, the Sanford fry bread taco meal has been the kickoff of the festival’s Dragon’s Den, bringing community members together to support a community need.

The fry bread taco meal has only been part of the festival for the past five years, but the meal has a 21 year history. This year, the money raised goes to the Sanford Heart Center. The partnership with the Dragon Boat Festival not only raises funds but awareness as well.

Over the years, community has always been the heart of the festival, which is why organizers say they have seen continued growth each year.

The Dragon Boat Festival continues to draw new interest. Families that have never been to the festival before found themselves in the Dragon’s Den enjoying the festivities.

With race day on Saturday, the fun and excitement is only expected to build.

Fifty-four teams will be racing this year. The parade of teams will be held Friday night beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake Tribal College Golf Classic Gives Financial Support To Students

Community Spotlight: March for Babies ’16

Northwoods Adventure: #ForCuyuna Campaign Raises Money for Mountain Bike Trail Expansion

Art Sale to Benefit Bemidji Community Food Shelf

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Latest Story

Group Heads Off On Four Day Run For Health, Sobriety

Now in its 21st year, the annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run has expanded from its original mission of supporting people entering or maintaining
Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Latest Stories

Group Heads Off On Four Day Run For Health, Sobriety

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

The Green Fair Folk Festival Wants People To Think Green

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Bemidji Church League Softball Continues Summer Tradition

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Greek Chickpea Salad

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Latest Details On Escaped Inmate's Capture

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.