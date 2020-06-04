Lakeland PBS

Dr. Randy Westhoff Named BSU Associate Vice President For Academic Affairs

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 4 2020

Bemidji State University has appointed Dr. Randy Westhoff interim associate vice president for academic affairs.

In this role, Westhoff’s primary responsibilities will include university-wide assessment of student learning outcomes, curriculum review, budgeting for academic affairs, faculty hiring and grant and contract review.

“Dr. Westhoff’s teaching and administrative expertise are well known and appreciated across campus,” Dr. Allen Bedford, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said. “His contributions are thorough, balanced, well-reasoned and I am very happy that he is willing to rejoin the administrative team. His institutional knowledge is deep and wide and is of great help to me and the deans.” Westhoff’s background and experience in the position make him well-suited to lead the wide variety of areas he will oversee at BSU.

“I am looking forward to working with the many talented people across campus to help BSU navigate the challenges that surround us and fulfill our mission to serve our students and region,” Westhoff said. “I am especially looking forward to continuing my work with the Teaching and Learning Center and the taskforce reviewing our current liberal education program.”

Westhoff’s appointment begins immediately and will extend through June 30th, 2021.

