Dr. Jason Caron to Take Over as Sanford Bemidji Leader at End of Year

Sanford Health in Bemidji will transition to having a new leader at the end of the year.

Karla Eischens, who has been president and CEO since 2022, has announced her retirement after 21 years in all with Sanford. A press release from the healthcare group says under her leadership, Sanford Bemidji expanded the Heart and Vascular Center and the Peak Center while expanding access to behavior health with the region’s first crisis center.

Longtime orthopedic surgeon Jason Caron has been tabbed to take over as the new president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji. Throughout his career, Caron has held several leadership roles, including orthopedic department chair, surgery service line chair, and chair of the Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Board of Directors.

Caron will gradually reduce his patient load during the transition but will continue to see patients. He says he plans to remain active in clinic practice after assuming his new role.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation Karla has helped create,” said Dr. Caron in a statement. “Bemidji is my home, and I care deeply about this community, our patients and our people. I look forward to leading with the same commitment to excellence and compassion that has defined Sanford Health in this region.”