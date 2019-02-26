Dozens Of Anglers Left Stranded On Lake Of The Woods From Blizzard Conditions

Blizzard conditions left dozens of anglers stranded on Lake of the Woods Sunday and Monday. Drifting snow blocked the roads on the lake, and many people trying to drive off the lake became stuck in deep snow and slush.

The Northern Light Region newspaper reports resort workers, assisted by Lake of the Woods County sheriff deputies, began efforts to reach stranded anglers Sunday morning and that many of those out trying to rescue people worked through the night without sleep or food, and continued to do so Monday. Lake of the Woods County Sheriff Gary Fish told NLR that several plows got stuck in the snow and slush on the ice and that he’s not sure if they would be able to get all those stranded off the ice as of Monday.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were stranded on the lake and how many remain still on the ice.