Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Downtown Brainerd South 6th Street Construction Officially Completed

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 31 2018
Leave a Comment

Motorists traveling in Downtown Brained this past year probably noticed a major construction project underway on South 6th Street and Business Highway 371. Today, people gathered to celebrate the opening of the new and improved roadway.

South 6th Street/Business Highway 371 through downtown underwent a major reconstruction project that started around a year ago and officially opened to traffic this week.

“It’s one of the biggest projects Brainerd’s ever seen. To reconstruct a highway such as this through downtown and I think everyone is just happy to see vehicles traveling down it again,” said Paul Sandy, Brainerd City Engineer. “It’s been shut down for a long time.”

“As you can see, there’s a lot of traffic on it already and it’s great to see that positive thing,” said Brainerd City Mayor Ed Menk.

The 5.7 million dollar project aimed to improve the traffic and safety for motorists as they travel into Downtown Brainerd.

“It really looked at the main artery into Downtown Brainerd, Business 371 or South 6th Street, and really the main commercial roadway into Brainerd, improving all the traffic and really ushering in a new area for downtown,” explained Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian.

The project added a smoother road surface, improved underground utilities, and updated signal systems and road signs.

Along with the improved roadway, the construction project replaced the sidewalks ensuring that there is a safe entryway to all the downtown businesses along the road.

“This was a total reconstruction project. We initiated the project back in 2012 and we’ve worked through design and environmental permitting and things and this summer we saw the construction,” explained Sandy. “New water, new sewer, new storm sewer, new sidewalk surfacing, signals, lighting, the whole works.”

Though the project was long, the reconstruction will significantly lengthen the life of the roadway.

“When you’re driving up from the south you do have two different routes that you can take. You can take 371 through Baxter or you can take Business 371 through historic Brainerd and now those routes are improved. There’s more lanes. It’s just a better overall experience not only for our residents, but for the tourism community as well,” added Kilian.

MnDOT asks motorists driving down the completed roadway to use caution and watch for crews as the road work wraps up during the upcoming weeks.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

First Presbyterian Church Moving To Baxter After Over 100 Years In Downtown Brainerd

Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Through Brainerd

Cypress Drive To Open On Monday, But Golf Course Drive Will Close

Work On Hockey Day Minnesota Site Well Underway

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

Latest Story

Itasca County Sheriff Race Continues On Through Turbulence

The Itasca County sheriff’s race has been making headlines across the state, after claims of misconduct from both candidates towards the
Posted on Oct. 31 2018

Latest Stories

Itasca County Sheriff Race Continues On Through Turbulence

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

MnDOT Releases Updated 10-year Capital Highway Investment Plan

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

Brainerd And Jenkins To Receive 1.4 Million For Local Road Improvements

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

8 Arrested In Hubbard County Drug Busts

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

Crow Wing County to Purchase Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.