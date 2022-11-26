Lakeland PBS

Downtown Brainerd Shops Warm Up for Small Business Saturday with Black Friday Sales

Ryan BowlerNov. 25 2022

After this year’s Thanksgiving feasts, many area residents got up bright and early to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. But for downtown Brainerd business that thrive on customers in the Lakes Area, they considered Black Friday a warmup for sales on Small Business Saturday.

“Black Friday is kind of geared towards the big box stores, so if you come down here on small business Saturday, we have so much locally hand-made stuff in here,” said Ellen Backstrom, the manager of The Old Open Window. “It’s just wonderful – unique items that you won’t find any place else.”

Because of the deals being offered on many different items and products, this time of year tends to be one of the busiest times for the downtown shopping area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

26th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration in Bemidji Puts Spotlight on Holiday Season

Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade

Brainerd American Legion Serving Up 1,500 Free Meals for Thanksgiving

Crow Wing County Officially Certifies 2022 Election Results

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.