Downtown Brainerd Shops Warm Up for Small Business Saturday with Black Friday Sales

After this year’s Thanksgiving feasts, many area residents got up bright and early to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. But for downtown Brainerd business that thrive on customers in the Lakes Area, they considered Black Friday a warmup for sales on Small Business Saturday.

“Black Friday is kind of geared towards the big box stores, so if you come down here on small business Saturday, we have so much locally hand-made stuff in here,” said Ellen Backstrom, the manager of The Old Open Window. “It’s just wonderful – unique items that you won’t find any place else.”

Because of the deals being offered on many different items and products, this time of year tends to be one of the busiest times for the downtown shopping area.

