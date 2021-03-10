Downtown Brainerd Crosswalks Get New Splashes of Color

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crosswalks are not new to downtown Brainerd, but what may be new is their color.

The idea for adding color to the crosswalks came from the city’s parking commission, which was formed last year to help with downtown parking issues. The hope is to have it serve as a way for people to identify where they parked when they walk around downtown.

The sidewalks may be colored as soon as this summer. Council members are leaning towards blue or green with white outlines.

