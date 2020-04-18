Downtown Brainerd Businesses Offering “Here For Good” Boxes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition is asking residents to show support for downtown businesses that were forced to close during this difficult time. Residents can show support by purchasing “Here For Good” boxes that are filled with items from local stores.

Each box is available for $50. The Retail Box will include items from store fronts like the Minnesota Makerspace and The Gallery. The Restaurant Box will include treats from places like Fancy Pants Chocolate and Knotty Pine Bakery. To purchase a “Here For Good” box, visit downtownbrainerd.org.

