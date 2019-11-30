Downtown Brainerd Businesses Encourage Local Black Friday Shopping

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year during Black Friday, shoppers head out into the cold weather to grab doorbuster deals at various malls and stores. But local businesses in downtown Brainerd are attracting customers with their own unique sales and one-of-a-kind items for purchase. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

If you didn’t get a chance to purchase items on Black Friday, downtown Brainerd stores are taking part in Small Business Saturday where you can get meaningful gifts like handmade art and keepsakes.

