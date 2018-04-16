Downtown Bemidji Wells Fargo Closing

Over the weekend Wells Fargo customers were notified that one of its Bemidji branches was closing.

A letter from Wells Fargo District Manager Julie Loftus says that “Wells Fargo consistently evaluates our branch network to offer customers a convenient way to bank. This process often leads to closures.”

Some Wells Fargo customers have posted their thoughts on social media on the loss of a “convenient location” for many of those who work and live in the downtown Bemidji corridor.

Loftus says in the letter that they invite its customers to use the bank location on the north west side of Bemidji.

Wells Fargo says they are happy to talk with its customers about banking options, and that the closure of the downtown Bemidji branch will not impact customer’s accounts.

The downtown Bemidji Wells Fargo location will close July 11th at noon.