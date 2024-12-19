Downtown Bemidji Businesses Open Late for ‘Merry & Bright’ Holiday Shopping

It’s starting to snow outside, and soon, all of the Christmas lights will be on in downtown Bemidji for the last “Merry & Bright Under the Lights” event of the year on Thursday night.

“Many of our downtown businesses are staying open until 8:00, so people in our community will have an opportunity to come out, experience the magic of Bemidji,” said Merry Piglets Owner Heidi Myhre.

The main goal is not only to bring attention to local businesses, but to provide shoppers with a full Christmas experience.

“The First City of Lights has done a great job at making our downtown bright and visible for everybody to enjoy,” said Gina Grinde, Bemidji Downtown Alliance Co-Chair and owner of Four Pines Bookstore.

“It’s just magical being down here in the winter at night with all the lights,” said Patterson’s Clothing Owner Molly Miller. “I love all the rooftops lit up, all the trees are lit up down here. Of course, the waterfront is beautiful. So it really brings this charming aspect to our downtown.”

There are only three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so the Bemidji Downtown Alliance wanted to make sure that people had plenty of time to finish holiday shopping. The hope of keeping shops open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays is to give customers the option to go after work and to stay local.

“Our businesses depend on people shopping local,” emphasized Miller. “It helps our families, it helps our community. You know, we all want these great shops and restaurants to stay downtown. So if people aren’t shopping local, then we’ll slowly diminish.”

“While each business might have some specials and deals going on, it’s different with each business,” said Myhre. “Here at Merry Piglets, we’re having a sip-and-shop event. We’re partnering with Fozzie’s [BBQ] a few doors down and they’re going to be here serving Christmas martinis to our customers.”

“Come out, shop, have fun,” added Miller. “You don’t necessarily need to buy anything. We just want to see your smiling faces and wish you a happy holiday.”

The full list of participating stores as well as any deals or promotions can be found on the Bemidji Downtown Alliance website.