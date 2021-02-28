Lakeland PBS

Downton Abbey Returns!

March 7 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the upcoming feature film Downton Abbey, Downton Abbey Returns!is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever – the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes. Downton Abbey Returns! features new interviews with the cast of the series, writer/creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame, video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons and exclusive sneak peaks from the upcoming movie based on the PBS hit series throughout the program. Hosted by Jim Carter, who portrayed the Crawley family’s much-loved butler Mr. Carson.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Regional Summer Camps in 2021

Posted on Feb. 26 2021

Common Ground: TEDx Bemidji 2018 - Part 2

Posted on Feb. 23 2021

Lakeland Currents - Pollution Control Agency Work in Our Region

Posted on Feb. 19 2021

Common Ground: TEDx Bemidji 2018: Part 1

Posted on Feb. 17 2021

Lakeland Currents - Red Lake Charter School Initiative

Posted on Feb. 12 2021

