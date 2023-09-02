Lakeland PBS

Dow Chemicals Agree to Pay Over $450,000 Dollars For Alleged Violations By Former Subsidiary

Lakeland News — Sep. 1 2023

Dow Chemicals has agreed to pay over $450,000 dollars for the alleged violations by one of it’s former subsidiaries. The former subsidiary, Poly Carb Incorporated, reportedly falsified testing results in connection with several road construction projects. Most of which were federally funded.

The violations were of the False Claims Act and Minnesota False Claims Act. The allegations state between 2012 and 2015, Poly Carb Inc. provided enamel paint products for several road construction projects throughout Minnesota.

The government contends the subsidiary failed to follow contract specifications and applicable rules by fabricating test results. They also claim signatures and documentation were forged for the enamel products.

The proceeds of the settlement will be divided between the federal and state governments.

By — Lakeland News

