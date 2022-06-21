Douglas County Fatalities From Storm
After multiple reports of storm damage, the Douglas County Sheriffs Office received a call from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary. At 11:40 p.m. voices were heard screaming for help inside a camper that a tree had fallen on. When the Douglas County Police, North Ambulance Service, and the Alexandria Fire Department arrived on scene. They located a camper with a male and female party trapped inside.
The female was extricated from the camper and transported to Alomere Hospital by North
Ambulance. The male party was deceased on scene.
The incident is still pending further investigation.
