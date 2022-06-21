Lakeland PBS

Douglas County Fatalities From Storm

Hanky HazeltonJun. 21 2022

After multiple reports of storm damage, the Douglas County Sheriffs Office received a call from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary. At 11:40 p.m. voices were heard screaming for help inside a camper that a tree had fallen on. When the Douglas County Police, North Ambulance Service, and the Alexandria Fire Department arrived on scene. They located a camper with a male and female party trapped inside.

The female was extricated from the camper and transported to Alomere Hospital by North
Ambulance. The male party was deceased on scene.

The incident is still pending further investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

FBI Offering $5,000 Reward for Info on 2020 Red Lake Murder

DNR Gives Tips to Homeowners on Storm-Damaged Trees

Deer River Neighbors Help Each Other Recover After Tornado

Crow Wing County Declares Local Emergency Due to Storm Damage

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.