A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck his parked squad car from behind at highway speeds on Highway 94 Sunday night.

The deputy was in the car and wearing a seat belt when it was hit by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Dominic St. Marie of Albany.

The deputy had pulled over to assist a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the roadway. The squad car had its emergency lights activated, and several flares had been placed in the roadway to warn drivers of the upcoming hazard.

The deputy and St. Marie were both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The name of the deputy has not been released, but he is listed as a 23-year-old who is from Garfield, MN.