Doughnuts Donated to Sanford Health Workers in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji recently received over 100 dozen doughnuts as a donation from Jake Blum State Farm Insurance Agency. The doughnuts were prepared by Raphael’s Bakery, and all Sanford Bemidji staff at all locations were able to receive the sweet treat.

The donation was a thank you from the agency, as well as the community, for all of the hard work that health care workers and emergency workers are providing at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today