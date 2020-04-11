Doughnuts Donated to Sanford Health Workers in Bemidji
Sanford Health in Bemidji recently received over 100 dozen doughnuts as a donation from Jake Blum State Farm Insurance Agency. The doughnuts were prepared by Raphael’s Bakery, and all Sanford Bemidji staff at all locations were able to receive the sweet treat.
The donation was a thank you from the agency, as well as the community, for all of the hard work that health care workers and emergency workers are providing at this time.
