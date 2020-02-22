Doo Wop to Pop Rock: My Music Celebrates 20 Years
February 29 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Celebrate 20 years of the greatest hit songs from the 50s to the 70s featuring legendary performers.
February 29 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Celebrate 20 years of the greatest hit songs from the 50s to the 70s featuring legendary performers.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!