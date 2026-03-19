Donations To Local Food Shelves Partially Matched During March FoodShare Month

For 45 years, March has been known as “FoodShare Month” in Minnesota in an effort to restock food shelves around the state. The Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches partially matches monetary donations to food shelves from March 1st through April 6th, and a representative from the Bemidji Community Food Shelf spoke about how much of a difference those donations can make to those in need.

In the first two months of 2026, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has seen more than 2,000 visits, and current projections show that they will give away more than one million pounds of food by the end of the year…more than ever before. During March, the food shelf is participating in Minnesota FoodShare Month, where partial donation matches from the Minnesota FoodShare FoodFund turns every $25 donation into $100 worth of food.

“It really shows how Minnesotans are very generous and very concerned about their neighbors.” said Bemidji Community Food Shelf Executive Director Jennifer Aakre, “And I don’t think that that has anything to do with political divisions or anything like that. People just care about each other. This money is showing how everybody in the state is really rallying around to make sure that people are fed.”

FoodShare Month has been around since 1982 and after it started down in the Twin Cities, it has expanded to the entire state. Now more than 300 food shelves participate every year.

“They get donations and they raise money all year so that during this month, any money that we get in or any food that we get donated, they do a partial match financially.” explained Aakre, “It’s really a great opportunity for people to donate to the food shelf and have their money go even further.”

The money from FoodShare Month helps to carry food shelves across the state through the summer and fall seasons.

“The generosity in this community is just amazing. I’ve lived here a long time, but have never seen this level of commitment from the community to make sure that everybody in the community is taken care of and has food for for them and their kids.”

Donations will continue to be accepted through April 6th, and community members can send their money directly to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf or other local food shelves across Lakeland Country, or sent to the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches through their FoodShare website.

Starting in April, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will start opening one night a month for those who cannot make it during their regular hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10-3. The first Monday of every month will soon be open from 5-7 P.M. for extra shopping time for community members who need it.