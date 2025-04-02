Donations to Bemidji Habitat for Humanity Housing Will Qualify for 85% Tax Credit

Northwoods Habitat for Humanity in Bemidji will be building two new homes this summer for families that are in need of affordable housing. Donations towards the project can help qualify people for a Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) tax credit.

The two families that Habitat for Humanity will be building homes for volunteers at the ReStore or with other projects at the organization. Each have built up enough of what is called “sweat hours” to qualify as a Habitat homeowner.

“Plans have started on one home on 19th Street here in Bemidji, and then we’ve got another partner family, and they’re just starting that process of picking out a lot and getting ready for building their home,” said Brandon Mustful, Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Community Engagement Coordinator. “Our Habitat homeowners, they never pay more than 30% of their income on housing, and we ensure that they’re always going to have a safe, decent place to live and that they’re going to be able to afford it.”

Donations of more than $1,000 or less than $2,000,000 towards this project in particular will qualify for a MHFA 85% tax credit. The next home will be the 63rd one that Habitat for Humanity has built for community members.

“The need is huge in our community,” added Mustful. “There’s just so many people that are having trouble making ends meet. Contributions like this to the state housing tax credit, direct donations, or volunteers make a huge difference. We really rely on volunteers to help build these houses, too.”

If you wish to donate to Northwoods Habitat for Humanity’s housing project, you can do by visiting the Minnesota Housing website.