Domestic Violence Awareness Garden Dedicated at Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center

On Friday at the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center in Brainerd, a dedication ceremony took place in the front garden in order to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center put together a garden in order to raise awareness for women and children affected by domestic violence in Minnesota. Crow Wing County has seen a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases in recent months.

In the year 2020 alone, 20 women were allegedly killed by a current or former romantic partner in the state of Minnesota. Most recently on April 28th of this year, Lynnie Loucks, a mother of four children, stepmother of three, and a grandmother to nine, passed away at the age of 43.

The garden at the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center was created to be somewhat of a beacon for anyone suffering to feel comfortable in reaching out for help. That process can begin with someone calling a crisis line, reaching out to the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, and or local law enforcement.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd or Wadena County, you can anonymously call the Crisis Line and Referral Service 24/7 at 218-828-HELP (4357).

