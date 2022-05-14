Lakeland PBS

Domestic Violence Awareness Garden at The Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center

Ryan BowlerMay. 13 2022

Today at the Alex and Brandon Child safety center a dedication ceremony took place in the front garden in order to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Minnesota Women’s Clinic put together a garden in order to raise awareness for women and children affected by domestic violence in Minnesota. Crow Wing County has seen a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases in recent months.

In the year 2020 alone, twenty women were allegedly killed by a current or former romantic partner in the state of Minnesota. Most recently on April 28th Lynnie Loucks, mother of four children, stepmother of three, and a grandmother to nine…passed away on April 28t at the age of 43.

The garden at the Alex and Brandon safety center was created to be somewhat of a beacon for anyone suffering to feel comfortable in reaching out for help. That process begins with reaching out for help, whether that is calling the Crow Wing County Crisis Line, reaching out to the Mid-Minnesota Women’s center, and of course your local law enforcement.

if you or anyone you know is suffering from Domestic Violence you can anonymously call the crisis line twenty-four seven. 218-828-4357

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

