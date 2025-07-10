Jul 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Domestic Assault Suspect from Bemidji Shot by Law Enforcement in Frazee

A domestic assault suspect was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit that started in Detroit Lakes.

A press release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says authorities originally responded to a home in rural Becker County after the suspect, 36-year-old Todd Ole Burris of Bemidji, reportedly entered the residence, attacked the people inside, and stole a gun.

Deputies spotted Burris’s vehicle in Detroit Lakes and pursued it to a rest stop in Frazee, where officers ended up shooting the man. Burris was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting. The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office says officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

mid minnesota checking 4 24

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Business

Update: Advanced Practice Providers at Essentia Health Go On Strike

Crime

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Opposed to Law Requiring Inmates Get Prescribed Meds

Arts & Entertainment

Brainerd Area Kids Learn to ‘Grow a Heart’ at ‘One Book, One Community’ Series

Arts & Entertainment

Aitkin County Fair Now Underway Through July 12