Domestic Assault Suspect from Bemidji Shot by Law Enforcement in Frazee

A domestic assault suspect was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit that started in Detroit Lakes.

A press release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says authorities originally responded to a home in rural Becker County after the suspect, 36-year-old Todd Ole Burris of Bemidji, reportedly entered the residence, attacked the people inside, and stole a gun.

Deputies spotted Burris’s vehicle in Detroit Lakes and pursued it to a rest stop in Frazee, where officers ended up shooting the man. Burris was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting. The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office says officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting.