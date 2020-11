Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

December 3 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the beloved singer-songwriter’s career from her early days to her success as a crossover pop superstar. Performances include “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” “Islands In The Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) and “9 To 5.”