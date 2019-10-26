Dogs Dress Up For Halloween At 5th Annual Bark ‘N’ Boo Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Furry friends were dressed up in Halloween costumes Thursday night at the 5th annual Bark N’ Boo event in Bemidji.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation hosts their annual event at Nymore Park every year on the Thursday leading up to Halloween. The purpose of the dog park is to allow dogs and their owners to socialize and connect people outdoors. The event also featured a costume contest and games.

Marcia Larson, Parks and Recreation Director, stated, “Some of the dogs that come out, we’ve seen them come out from the first year all the way up to this year. So, we have a lot of people that come out each year and celebrate Halloween with us and bring their dogs out and just have a good time in the park.”

More than 15 dogs and their owners attended the event.

