Dogs & Dog Lovers Walk To Fight Cancer At Annual “Bark For Life” Event

Jun. 10 2019

It was a pretty rainy weekend, but luckily, the sun came out just in time to hit the trails in the name of fighting cancer.

“Bark For Life is a dog walk that we do to raise money and funds for the American Cancer Society. Those funds go to research, cancer research, programs for people going through cancer treatments, that type of thing,” says Vicky Beckmann, the Beltrami County Bark For Life lead.

The Beltrami County Bark For Life event will usually see around 30 attendees. Many who participate do so for personal reasons.

“Cancer can affect anybody’s life. We participated a few years ago with our dog, Magpie, and she had cancer. We now have Izzy who’s a rescue, and it’s just a great way for dogs to socialize and it’s a good cause,” says Debbie Caron, a participant in this year’s walk.

Anyone and everyone can participate in Bark For Life. You don’t even have to be dog owner to walk a pup. This year, Great River Rescue provided adoptable shelter dogs so people could walk them if they wished.

“I don’t think there’s very many people in the community who have not been affected one way or another by cancer. I personally have had three people in my family that have passed away from different types of cancer so this is a cause that’s very very important to me. I’m very passionate about it,” says Beckmann.

Relay For Life events are hosted all throughout the year. There’s a 5k that will be held on August 17th. Then, the big Relay For Life Beltrami County event will be held this year on September 22nd.

“Make sure you come out. It’s a good time for the kids. Our theme this year for Relay is “Fall Spectacular” so, we just, it’s a great event and it’s a great family event, just like this one,” says Beckmann.

To sign up for Relay For Life this fall, click here.

