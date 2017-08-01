Dog Bed Fairy Exists For Shelter Dogs

You’ve heard about the tooth fairy, but have you heard of the dog bed fairy? Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack turned into an assembly line for the day.

“Well, we were really excited to have Nancy Freeman and her team from Walker General Store and Lundrigan’s join us to put together the Kurunda beds that Nancy was able to have delivered to our shelter,” Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort Executive Director said Coretta Czycalla.

Farmhouse Fresh has a program where its mission is to supply shelters with dog beds. One local business is already on board by selling these $10 books and 70 percent of the proceeds from each book go to Paws and Claws.

“To keep beds supplied for Paws and Claws, we’ve donated books here, so they cam sell them here too, so we can just keep this program going,” said Walker General Store Owner Nancy Freeman.

“The beds are going to help with elevation, so pets aren’t just sitting on the floor or just having a blanket underneath them,” said Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort Director of Operations Misty Hoopman. “It kind of helps just raise them, it’ll just be more comforting for them.”

Each of the 26 shelter dogs will have their own bed.

“It’s real important because they come from not having homes to the shelter where they’re nervous, possibly scared and it can just be a little more comforting,” said Hoopman.

It looks like Pablo can’t contain his excitement.