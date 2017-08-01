DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Dog Bed Fairy Exists For Shelter Dogs

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 31 2017
Leave a Comment

You’ve heard about the tooth fairy, but have you heard of the dog bed fairy? Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack turned into an assembly line for the day.

Kuranda Bed

“Well, we were really excited to have Nancy Freeman and her team from Walker General Store and Lundrigan’s join us to put together the Kurunda beds that Nancy was able to have delivered to our shelter,” Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort Executive Director said Coretta Czycalla.

Farmhouse Fresh has a program where its mission is to supply shelters with dog beds. One local business is already on board by selling these $10 books and 70 percent of the proceeds from each book go to Paws and Claws.

“To keep beds supplied for Paws and Claws, we’ve donated books here, so they cam sell them here too, so we can just keep this program going,” said Walker General Store Owner Nancy Freeman.

Dog Bed Fairy Book

“The beds are going to help with elevation, so pets aren’t just sitting on the floor or just having a blanket underneath them,” said Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort Director of Operations Misty Hoopman. “It kind of helps just raise them, it’ll just be more comforting for them.”

Each of the 26 shelter dogs will have their own bed.

“It’s real important because they come from not having homes to the shelter where they’re nervous, possibly scared and it can just be a little more comforting,” said Hoopman.

It looks like Pablo can’t contain his excitement.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Energy Efficient Paws & Claws Rescue & Resort Finally Opens In Hackensack

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Shelter Provides Comfort For Animals During Winter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Woman Meets The Nurse That Helped Save Her Life

Since AirMed took its first flight in 2012, the air ambulance service has responded to nearly 1,800 calls across Minnesota. One of those was a
Posted on Jul. 31 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Woman Meets The Nurse That Helped Save Her Life

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

World Breastfeeding Awareness Week Aims to Combat Stigma

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

Brainerd Ski Loons Turn Lum Park Into Neverland

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

Community Spotlight: Lake George Blueberry Festival

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

Inaugural Salsa Fest Coming To Long Prairie

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.