Dog and Her Puppies Recovering After Being Found in Snowdrift Near Red Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities say a dog and her six puppies are recovering and are growing fast after being found alone in a snowdrift near Red Lake.

Officials with Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue say a family discovered the dog, now named Snowbelle, lying with her litter in more than a foot of snow not far from a wooded area. Shelter officials say the puppies were about three weeks old and hungry because Snowbelle had stopped producing milk.

The family drove the puppies and their mother to the rescue operation, which is located on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Shelter officials say they have no idea how Snowbelle and her puppies survived. According to their Facebook page, the dogs are now being adopted.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today