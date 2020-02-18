Lakeland PBS

Dog and Her Puppies Recovering After Being Found in Snowdrift Near Red Lake

Nathan Green — Feb. 18 2020

Authorities say a dog and her six puppies are recovering and are growing fast after being found alone in a snowdrift near Red Lake.

Officials with Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue say a family discovered the dog, now named Snowbelle, lying with her litter in more than a foot of snow not far from a wooded area. Shelter officials say the puppies were about three weeks old and hungry because Snowbelle had stopped producing milk.

The family drove the puppies and their mother to the rescue operation, which is located on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Shelter officials say they have no idea how Snowbelle and her puppies survived. According to their Facebook page, the dogs are now being adopted.

