Saturday, July 3 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After successfully rekindling their relationship, Louisa and Martin are living together again, but Louisa finds herself juggling too many responsibilities at once. As Portwenn prepares for a wedding, Bert hopes to profit from the festivities.