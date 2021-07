Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 17 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Louisa’s stress is compounded when she must take a group of students on a sailing trip. Ruth’s decision regarding the farm causes trouble for the Large family enterprises, and Morwenna and Al throw an event to launch Al’s new business.