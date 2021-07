Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 24 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Morwenna’s missionary parents pay her a surprise visit and are taken aback by her relationship with Al. As Louisa starts her new counseling course, Penhale investigates a break-in at the school, in which nothing was stolen.