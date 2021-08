Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 14 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town. Louisa buys a new car, and Martin’s blood phobia causes a disaster with a patient.