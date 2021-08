Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 21 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Martin stops practicing the week before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice. An American tourist asks Mrs. Tishell for help, and Penhale commissions a bust of himself.