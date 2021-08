Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 7 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Louisa is questioning her decision to go back to studying – can she fit it all in? Meanwhile, Penhale holds a police open day, Martin injures himself tripping over Buddy, and James has started biting.