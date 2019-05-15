Lakeland PBS
Martin Clunes stars in comedy-drama Doc Martin, as a doctor whose truculence and tactless manner causes mayhem in a small Cornish community. Martin plays surgeon Martin Ellingham, whose glittering career comes crashing down around him when he develops a phobia which prevents him conducting operations. He makes a life changing decision to retrain as a GP, and applies for a vacant post in the sleepy Cornish hamlet of Portwenn, where he spent childhood holidays. If the patients are expecting tea and sympathy from their curmudgeonly GP they are going to be disappointed. Despite his surgical brilliance, he has no personal skills, and his understanding of humans is practically non existent. Martin is joined by a prestigious cast which includes Eileen Atkins as his Aunt Ruth. Caroline Catz stars as primary school headmistress Louisa Glasson, who Martin is attracted to – but his hopelessness with people ensures that the pat to true love will not be smooth.

