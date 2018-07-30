Lakeland PBS
Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic

August 9 at 8pm


Today’s opioid addiction epidemic is the worst man-made public health epidemic in American history. Every year, we lose more people to opioid addiction deaths than were killed in the entire Vietnam War.

Working closely with Dr. Andrew Kolodny and PROP (Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing), the new feature documentary Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic exposes how this catastrophic man-made public health crisis began. Filmed in the opioid epidemic ground zeros of Seattle, Kentucky and New Hampshire, the film features poignant stories from recovering addicts and families with losses; reveals the insights of leading doctors and law enforcement officers; reports the failure of drug companies to take appropriate responsibility for the crisis; traces what monies legislators have received; and focuses on those who fight back with effective, long-lasting treatment programs. Narrated by Golden Globe®-winning actor Ed Harris, the 90-minute feature unravels the unintentional web of co-conspirators and sheds light on the suspicious circumstances that have led to the opioid crisis.

