DNR’s New Critical Habitat Plate Features Minnesota Pollinators

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has unveiled a new license plate design featuring native pollinating animals, including a bee and butterflies.

Commissioner Sarah Strommen revealed the newly designed plate for Critical Habitat, the first new design for the license plate since 2015. According to Strommen, many native pollinators in Minnesota are in danger of extinction, so every contribution will go towards the Minnesota Critical Habitat Program to preserve wildlife habitats.

The license plate can be purchased now. You do not have to wait until your current license plate expires.

