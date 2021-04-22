DNR Working to Remove Invasive Carp from Mississippi River
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is working with state and federal partners to remove invasive carp from Pool 8 in the Mississippi River.
According to the DNR, 14 invasive carp have been caught to this point. The DNR is working to remove these carp because of the negative impact they have on wildlife and other fish.
The DNR says they should complete the removal process by the end of the week.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.