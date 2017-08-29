DNR Will Host Open House On Northern Pike Regulations In Aitkin County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be hosting two open houses to gather input on northern pike regulations on Sissabagamah Lake and Long Lake.

The open houses will provide background information, answer questions and collect public input on the future of experimental and special regulations on those bodies of water.

Current experimental regulations for northern pike on Long Lake require that all pike from 24-36 inches must be immediately released. In 2003 the possession limit was set at three with only one over 36 inches in order to improve size structure of the northern pike population in Long Lake.

Special regulations are in place on Sissabagamah Lake that require all pike from 20-30 inches must be immediately released and with a possession limit of three and only one over 30 inches.

According to a DNR press release: “A statewide initiative was proposed last year that would manage northern pike with a three zone approach, with northeast, north-central and southern zones,” said Aitkin area fisheries supervisor Rick Bruesewitz. “If that happens, the north-central zone approach that would be implemented here is expected to produce similar or better results, so the experimental and special regulations for these lakes may no longer be needed.”

The first open house will be on Sept. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Rd, St. Paul.

The second open house will be on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Aitkin DNR Office, 1200 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin.