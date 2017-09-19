DNR Wants Your Design For The 2018 Minnesota Walleye Stamp

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) is seeking designs for the state’s 2018 walleye stamp.

“Walleye stamps help fund an account used only for walleye stocking,” said Neil Vanderbosch, fisheries program consultant for the Department of Natural Resources. “We use the money to buy walleye from certified private producers that we stock in lakes.”

The stamp contest offers no prizes and is open to Minnesota residents only. The walleye must be the primary focus of the design, though other fish species may be included in the design if they are used to depict common interaction between species or are common inhabitants of Minnesota lakes and rivers, according to the MN DNR.

Artists can submit entries for the 2018 Minnesota Walleye Stamp from Monday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 20.

Artists are not allowed to use any photographic, digital, or electronic imagery product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at DNR Headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.