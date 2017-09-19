DONATE

LPTV NEWS

DNR Wants Your Design For The 2018 Minnesota Walleye Stamp

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) is seeking designs for the state’s 2018 walleye stamp.

Walleye“Walleye stamps help fund an account used only for walleye stocking,” said Neil Vanderbosch, fisheries program consultant for the Department of Natural Resources. “We use the money to buy walleye from certified private producers that we stock in lakes.”

The stamp contest offers no prizes and is open to Minnesota residents only. The walleye must be the primary focus of the design, though other fish species may be included in the design if they are used to depict common interaction between species or are common inhabitants of Minnesota lakes and rivers, according to the MN DNR.

Artists can submit entries for the 2018 Minnesota Walleye Stamp from Monday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 20.

Artists are not allowed to use any photographic, digital, or electronic imagery product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at DNR Headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN  55155.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Duck Season Opens Saturday; Good Hunting Expected

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota State Fair DNR Exhibit

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Resumes After Month-Long Pause

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd’s Rotary Park

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Appeals Court Ruling Voids Funding Method For New Roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling means growing communities may need to find new ways to pay for roads. The court on
Posted on Sep. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Appeals Court Ruling Voids Funding Method For New Roads

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

GOP Warns Legislature Could Run Out Of Money

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

Minnesota Teen Who Died At North Dakota State Dorm ID'd

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

BSU Volleyball Falls To Minnesota-Duluth

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

Appeals Court Rules Minneapolis Employers Need To Provide Paid Sick Leave

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.