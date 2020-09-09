Lakeland PBS

DNR Urging Public to Practice Fall Boating Safety

Lakeland News — Sep. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to practice boat safety throughout the upcoming fall season.

The DNR reported 13 fatalities this year due to boating accidents, which is the highest number of deaths since 2011. Boaters are urged to wear foam life jackets, have a means of communication, and to check the weather before going out on the lakes to avoid shifting winds and storms.

New boaters are encouraged to take an online education safety course to understand the risks associated with late season boating.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

