Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Urges Extreme Caution On Late-Season Ice

Josh Peterson
Apr. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

Lakes in every part of Minnesota are experiencing later-than-usual ice-out but temperatures are rising and the Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone venturing onto remaining ice to use extreme caution – or stay off altogether. During the past week, conservation officers throughout the state report deteriorating ice conditions and instances of people and equipment falling through.

“Just because you can access a lake doesn’t mean it’s safe to do so,” said Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “Ice this time of year is dangerously deceptive and can change markedly in a matter of minutes – and within just a few feet.”

So far during the 2017-2018 ice season, there have been six ice-related fatalities in Minnesota. All involved people breaking through while riding a recreational vehicle, and the most recent occurred April 23 in St. Louis County.

Anyone who heads onto the ice this time of year should use a chisel to check the strength of the ice frequently and be sure to wear a life jacket or float coat, according to Lisa Dugan, DNR boat and water safety outreach coordinator. Adults also should be vigilant about keeping children away from ice and open water unless they’re accompanied by a responsible adult.

For more safety tips, see the DNR’s ice safety page.https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walleye Stamp Helps Maintain Fishing Opportunities

Very High Risk For Wildfires This Season

Deer Management Discussed At Community Meeting

Public Comment Sought On Minnesota’s First Deer Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Ruttger’s Host First Lakes Area Yoga Festival

“It’s a place where things are still and the waters are calm,” said the yoga instructor during the meditation section. The yoga festival was a
Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Ruttger's Host First Lakes Area Yoga Festival

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Minnesota To See Hungry Ticks Emerge In Warm Weather

Posted on Apr. 30 2018

Brainerd Girls Lacrosse Falls To Proctor 9-6

Posted on Apr. 28 2018

Brainerd Baseball Falls To Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Apr. 28 2018

Brainerd Softball Bests Moorhead In Doubleheader

Posted on Apr. 28 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.