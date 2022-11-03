DNR Urges Deer Hunters to Know CWD Testing Regulations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season begins this Saturday morning, and Department of Natural Resources officials are urging hunters to know the regulations where they hunt regarding testing for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR is conducting CWD testing in permit areas within a CWD surveillance zone that includes areas around Bemidji, Brainerd, and Grand Rapids. Testing of all deer is mandatory in the surveillance zone on opening weekend of firearms season for all hunter-harvested deer one year of age or older. Sampling stations, either staffed or self-service, will be available Nov. 5-7.

“It’s important to get our deer tested so we can keep on eye on this disease across Minnesota,” says DNR research biologist Kelsie LaSharr. “Surveillance not only tells us which deer are positive, but gives us an overall idea of the prevalence in certain areas. If you want to consume the deer, it is recommended that you get your deer tested before you eat it, so it’s another great reason why you should get your deer tested.”

“Every hunter has a responsibility to slow the spread of CWD,” said DNR conservation officer Adam Stennett. “The first place to start would be to read the regulations book and figure out what the specific regulations are for the area that you’re hunting. Secondly, know how to take care of a deer carcass after you harvest it, so know where the disposal sites are and don’t transport a deer outside of a CWD zone.”

Hunters who harvest a deer in this surveillance zone outside of the firearms opening weekend, when sampling is mandatory, can make an appointment to have the deer tested by contacting their area DNR wildlife offices.

Also this year, hunters can use a free, mail-in do-it-yourself CWD kit to send in the deer’s lymph nodes to the DNR. There are around 5,000 of these kits available statewide.

More information on this year’s deer firearms hunting season, including which zones are being monitored for CWD, can be found on the DNR’s website.

