DNR To Hold Second Confiscated Equipment Auction

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 15 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is set to hold their second and final public auction of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment will be held on October 24th.

The auction, which will be held online at www.hillerauction.com, includes 252 firearms and 39 bows that were confiscated following serious game and fish violations.

The bidding catalog for the auction will be available by 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, and bidding will begin Oct. 20st. The catalog includes a written description and photo(s) of each item.

Winning bidders will be sent an invoice after the completion of the auction. Items will need to be picked up at Hiller Auction Service, 10785 261st Avenue, Zimmerman, MN. Shipping is not available.

