DNR to Conduct Aerial Elk Surveys in Northwest MN

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they plan to conduct aerial elk surveys in the next few weeks when conditions allow.

According to the agency, DNR staff will survey the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds in northwestern Minnesota and the border elk herd in both Minnesota and Manitoba. DNR pilots will fly surveys during daylight hours at an altitude of approximately 200 to 300 feet.

Surveys are typically conducted each year during the winter, weather and snow cover permitting. Aerial survey information is used to monitor elk populations and help the DNR make decisions about future elk management and harvest regulations. DNR officials say there currently is sufficient snow cover to start the elk surveys, and they hope to complete them within two weeks.

The DNR is also asking for help from those who have recently seen elk in their area. People are encouraged to contact their local DNR office with sighting information or to document observations using the elk sightings tool on the DNR website.