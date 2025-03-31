DNR Sets Upper Red Lake Walleye Open Water Fishing Regulations for 2025

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set 2025 open water fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake.

Anglers fishing on Upper Red Lake during the 2025 open water season that starts Saturday, May 10th will have a five-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye over 17 inches allowed.

DNR officials say the regulation aims to keep the lake’s stock of female spawning walleye in an ideal range by focusing angler harvest on the abundant immature fish under 17 inches. The regulation also aims to make sure the overall harvest does not exceed agreed-upon levels.

Walleye management on Red Lake is a collaborative effort between Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR and is governed by a joint harvest plan revised by the Red Lake Fisheries Technical Committee in 2015.

More information on fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake can be found on the DNR website.